A new romance? Alfredo Benavides and Fiorella Retiz gave a lot in ‘La casa de Magaly’ after their constant flirting. In addition, they have also been captured at different events together after leaving the reality show. In addition to this, during a dynamic within the show, the couple appeared closer than ever, which surprised more than one viewer. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What did Alfredo Benavides say about Fiorella Retiz?

In the dynamics of ‘I can’t stand it’ within ‘Magaly’s house’, Alfredo Benavides He decided to open his whole heart to Fiorella Retiz, after the former reporter reproached her for “not coming out to defend her when she needed it most.” Given this, the comedian told her that showing her support is not a matter of going on camera to do so, but rather through her entire environment.

It was at that moment that Fiorella was surprised by Jorge Benavides’ brother, who launched a powerful phrase. “I can’t stand not having met you before,” said the interpreter. This caused cheers from all the members of the reality show. Despite this, he joked that he “couldn’t stand her not remembering that they’ve known each other for 12 years.”

Later, Alfredo quickly clarified to Fiorella that what he meant was that he would have liked to meet her on a romantic level and not on a friendly level.

