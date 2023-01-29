The rags were removed! Jorge and Alfredo Benavides said what they didn’t like about each other when playing the challenge “5 things I don’t like about you” on “JB en ATV”.

Jorge Benavides Y Alfredo Benavides They talked about everything on the last day of “JB en ATV”, when, as part of the “5 things I don’t like about you” sequence, the members of the comedy show began to express out loud what made them uncomfortable about their companions. When it was the turn of the Benavides brothers and after a series of bickering, the conversation escalated.

“What I don’t like about you is that you have labeled me, you have said that I call you, I bother you, I ask you for a job, when, On this occasion, the one who has called me is you because the Vílchez left you and because now you need me“Alfredo Benavides said to his blood relative, referring to the recent departure of ‘Carlota’ from “JB en ATV” to move to América TV.