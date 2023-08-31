Will they have more than a friendship? Alfredo Benavides has been linked to Fiorella Retiz in recent weeks, after they were seen to be very close in ‘La casa de Magaly’. In addition, he had already shared with the ex-reporter of ‘The Chinese band in a nightclub in the capital last weekend.

What did Alfredo Benavides say about Fiorella Retiz?

Alfredo Benavides and Fiorella Retiz They were caught on camera Magaly Medina in the night club The House of Sauce. And not only that, but the interpreter dedicated a romantic message celebrated by all those present.

“Fiorella, marry me,” said the dedication written by Jorge Benavides’s brother, which appeared on the screen of the nightclub where they were both celebrating.

Alfredo came forward to dispel the rumors that he had a relationship with Fiorella. According to the comedian, they are just “friends”; however, he does not rule out that something may happen in the future.

“I have known Fiorella for more than 10 years. We met when she andFiorella Mendezwork at Panamericana Televisión in the program‘Intimate enemies‘. We’ve dated his namesake together.”said Benavides in an interview for Trome.

Despite assuring that they are not together, when the reporter who was interviewing him asked the member of ‘JB on ATV’ if they could have a relationship at some point, Alfredo said that “from friendship to love there is only one step”.

