‘Tomato’ Barraza He made it clear that he intended to contact Gabriela Serpa to offer her to venture into music. However, Alfredo Benavides would not have believed the salsa singer’s explanation and confronted him about her call. “She doesn’t sing, but I do sing (smoothness)”Jorge Benavides’s brother told him. For his part, the nephew of ‘Chato’ Barraza clarified that he does not want to court Gabriela Serpa, so Alfredo Benavides I would have to be careful. “It is no surprise to anyone that the Serpa sisters made music: then I said: ‘Suddenly the girl (Gabriela) sings’”.

At another time, Alfredo Benavides did not hide his discomfort with “Tomate” Barraza for wanting to be clever and stated: “Friends have a code”, hinting that he would not respect those ties of friendship.

