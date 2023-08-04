Alfredo Benavides He is one of the most beloved comedians in the country: he was on the most popular comedy shows on Peruvian television as ‘Laughter and sauce’, ‘The humor special’ and ‘Laughter of America’. The remembered ‘Niño Alfredito’, who is currently in ‘JB on ATV’In a recent interview, he revealed various anecdotes about his personal life and, in one of them, he said that he was even threatened by the Yakuza in Japan.

We will tell you below the reason why the impersonator was intimidated by the largest mafia group in the Asian country.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina: why won’t you leave even S/1 to your son as an inheritance?

Alfredo Benavides meets a Romanian woman in a night club in Japan

According to the comedian in the program “Café con la Chevez”, years ago, he traveled with Mónica Cabrejos to Japan for a work contract, although this was only for two weeks. However, he ended up staying longer because he fell in love with a Romanian.

“I fell in love in Japan, when I went with Mónica Cabrejos, with a Romanian named Dasha (…) I met her in a night club. I entered the night club in Japan and for me it was a gangster movie (…) Then it The Romanian approached me and Dasha had light blue eyes, beautiful, the woman,” he said.

Alfredo Benavides is also known on the international stage. Photo: GLR

The remembered “Niño Alfredito” used to wait for the young Romanian when he finished his work at the night club.

“So, I went out and waited until the last for Dasha, like a movie. She came out, got in my car and head-on (a kiss). And she doesn’t speak Spanish at all, that is, she was just eyes and signs, nothing more. She was just like this and he told me ‘tomorrow'”, he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Gianella and Jesús Neyra: what is their foreign ancestry and how old are the brothers?

Why was Alfredo Benavides threatened by the Yakuza in Japan?

The romance between Benavides and the foreigner only lasted a few months, since a Peruvian yakuza threatened to harm her if he continued to see her.

“Until a Peruvian who was part of the Yakuza came and told me: ‘Alfredo, look, buddy, don’t bother, but you can’t come here anymore.’ Do you know who I am? I’m Alfredo Benavides and he tells me : ‘You are Alfredo Benavides there, here you are nothing, what’s more, I’m going to tell you one thing, if you come back here, we won’t do the harm to you, we’ll do it to her, so You don’t want us to hurt her, right?'” he said.

The Yakuza is characterized by a large number of tattoos on the body. Photo: AFP

The actor assured that his love for the young Romanian was so great that he even thought of staying in Japan; However, faced with threats from this organization, he chose to leave the Asian country.

“Look, we find out again that you have called or something and it is against her. Mónica Cabrejos knows the story and I went to cry at the hotel (…) I almost stayed there, my idea was to stay in Japan, for my mother, I I was going to stay in Japan,” he said.

#Alfredo #Benavides #time #threatened #Yakuza