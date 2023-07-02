Fire. Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa met again in the funny sketch “The value of vegetables”, from “JB on ATVs”. This time, the model was the one who asked the questions with her hilarious character from ‘Beto Serpatis’. The brother of Jorge Benavides He was sitting in front of her and she was forced to answer all the questions that the public asks about her alleged romance with Gabriela.

Why did Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides start dancing in ‘The value of vegetables’?

After launching a large number of taunts and recriminating things, Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides they kept blaming each other for the failure of their supposed relationship. Especially after the ‘ampay’ of Magaly Medina in which the influencer is seen at the home of a mysterious young man. However, the blonde stated that she never slept with him, but that she did him a favor by taking her to one of the events where she had to work.

These facts were not left out of the spicy interview, as it caused both actors to continue sending hints, a moment that was taken advantage of by Jorge Benavidesor the voiceover of the segment, who found a funny way to fix the issue.

“The owners of the format tell me please stop blaming each other and for this reason you will have to stand up… Stand up and since you blame each other, hold hands to listen to the following song and dance too”, said. This caused the confusion of both until the famous song of Shakira, “Monotony“, which has a letter that fits perfectly with the situation of both:” It was not your fault nor mine, it was the fault of the monotony.

After several laughs, and even Alfredo’s attempt to leave the set, both ended up dancing to the rhythm of the barranquillera’s hit.

What did Gabriela Serpa’s mother tell you about Alfredo Benavides?

The model Gabriela Serpa gave an interview to a local media and pointed out that she no longer intends to continue insisting onAlfredo Benavidesso that they formalize the relationship that they would supposedly have due to their mother’s advice.

“How many times have you kicked me at the national level? My mother and my aunts tell me: ‘Don’t beg anymore, daughter. Love is not begged. You’re a pretty girl,’” she declared themodelin an interview for the newspaper Trome.

