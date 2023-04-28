Magaly Medina was no stranger to the rumors that run through the corridors of ATV about a supposed romance between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa, members of “JB on ATVs”. The ATV figure considered that the complicity of these characters is notorious and assured that it would not be unreasonable to see them together in the near future. “You seem to have him captivated. As you have seen, there is a certain chemistry between the two that crosses the screens. She says that he is the love of her life, but we don’t know if she’s kidding; he also says that she is her girl”he commented.

The television presenter hopes that both will speak out, but she highlighted the chemistry that they have shown even behind the scenes. “Could be. So many hours recording, so many hours sharing sketch. Anything can happen. Next week, they have both promised me, they are going to come here to do one of their famous skits and I am going to find out if there is something more than work”.

