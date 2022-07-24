Santa Fe suffered a painful defeat in his visit to Junior, 2-0in a match in which the locals were superior and took the victory.

At the end of the game, coach Alfredo Arias analyzed his team’s defeat. He spoke of the expulsions, and the mistakes made.

Balance: “The tactical analysis always depends on the result, and it can’t be good if we lost 2-0. But it’s also true that the game has moments and Junior unbalanced us with a still ball that was something that could happen, that opens the game. In the first half we made a variation positioning ourselves in the midfield, we centralized Neyder to make him feel more comfortable, and Wilfrido to make diagonals, in the second half we were even and Junior scored a goal from another game, and then a player was sent off and they make a change that emotionally helps them, he plays all the balls well”.

“The result was fair because when we were able to draw, we lacked calm and didn’t finish well. We are under construction that needs results, but we will have to correct a lot”.

Expulsions: “It is a fundamental error and we must correct it. We all try to create numerical superiorities and an expulsion leaves you with one less, with the psychological burden of losing. We cannot repeat, we are a short squad. We cannot keep 10 and more in two consecutive games ”

Arbitration: “I don’t think so. We all have specific errors, but there were no errors that influenced us. There was a game that affected us and I said, we have to improve our performance. We have to correct it. We have to play better”.

Positive aspects: “I think that against a very powerful team like Junior and that they become very strong on their field, we defended many plays well. It’s not enough to defend some but we have to defend all of them against this type of rival. We became vulnerable on the dead ball and from there Going forward, the game was uphill. It gives Junior peace of mind. When we were able to improve, it was in the last 15 of the first half. It’s very little. It’s up to us to play better”.

