Alfredo Arias arrived this Friday afternoon in Bogotá. He wanted to arrive soon, not waste a minute to sign his contract and start his era at Independiente Santa Fe, with whom he agreed for a year and a half.

Upon arrival in the capital, Arias, a Uruguayan and former coach of Deportivo Cali, spoke of his idea to take on this project, with the need to return to Santa Fe to the high positions of Colombian soccer. He hopes to start training on June 1.

Words of Alfredo Arias

Terms: “No condition, Santa Fe is a great team, a winner at the South American level. Hopefully I am worthy of the great honor they are doing me.”

Decisions: “First I meet with the president, with the players, see them on the court, I try to build on what has been built, because it takes time to build a new building. There are good bases, good players, we are going to see how we are at home and go out and look for it”.

Colombian soccer: “Without a doubt we have followed Colombian soccer, they treated us very well and I must be grateful to Cali. Those people managed to get some teams to call us in this time. I feel good about coming back”.

The campus: “I will speak with the president and we will lay the foundations to put together the definitive team, but there is a good squad. If I demanded something, and it is that I had to come now and not on June 1, I want to see the quarry, the borrowers, time flies “.

Playing style: “I want to win on all fields, if you saw what we did in Cali, in Emelec, being champion and runner-up, we are going to propose, and there are strategies, names, ideas because the player cannot be changing. We are going to go to the front with with the ball and without the ball, let the rivals prepare because we are going to go on top of them…”.

Rematch: “There is no revenge, because if not, I would not be here, it means that the work was valued.”

Adaptation: “I am going to adapt to the squad, to build on the bases. I have an idea that I like and I will try to implement it. Try to be protagonists, recover the ball quickly, play on the opposite court.”

Are Morelos and Sanchez still?: “If they have a contract, yes, I hope they stay, they are part of the backbone of a team that needs experience, we want intensity and dynamics.”

🦁! DT 🇺🇾 is already in Bogotá 🇮🇩. pic.twitter.com/mnQnYnYAZW – Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) May 20, 2022

