Alfredo Arias announces his departure from Independiente Santa Fe

Santa Fe Independent surprisingly defeated Junior in Barranquilla by an agonizing 3-2 and continued undefeated in the home run A of the League, a result that left him the leader and with a great chance of reaching the grand final.

However, not everything is joy for Santa Fe, as it will be left without a coach at the end of the season.

This, because the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias reached an agreement to lead Peñarol in 2023.

Arias announces his departure from Santa Fe

“The president has done everything possible and impossible for me to give up this decision,” Arias said at a press conference cited this Friday.

“Until 2 months ago I was only a candidate in Peñarol. I spoke to the president, he was the first to be aware of it,” he explained.

On the final stretch that he assumes with Santa Fe, he said: “Right now we must focus on what it is. Winning in Pereira. We cannot be distracted.”

🎙️ “I told the players today. It shouldn’t affect us. Now we have a dream. How many people would give everything to be where we are. This is no excuse” – Alfredo Arias 🇮🇩. pic.twitter.com/rHJci0J8DD – Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) November 25, 2022

