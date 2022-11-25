Friday, November 25, 2022
Alfredo Arias announces his departure from Independiente Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
Alfredo Arias

Alfredo Arias, coach of Santa Fe

Alfredo Arias, coach of Santa Fe

The Uruguayan coach, architect of the lion that roars in home runs, surprised many.

Santa Fe Independent surprisingly defeated Junior in Barranquilla by an agonizing 3-2 and continued undefeated in the home run A of the League, a result that left him the leader and with a great chance of reaching the grand final.

However, not everything is joy for Santa Fe, as it will be left without a coach at the end of the season.

This, because the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias reached an agreement to lead Peñarol in 2023.

Arias announces his departure from Santa Fe

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

“The president has done everything possible and impossible for me to give up this decision,” Arias said at a press conference cited this Friday.

“Until 2 months ago I was only a candidate in Peñarol. I spoke to the president, he was the first to be aware of it,” he explained.

On the final stretch that he assumes with Santa Fe, he said: “Right now we must focus on what it is. Winning in Pereira. We cannot be distracted.”

SPORTS

