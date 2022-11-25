Alfredo Arias announces his departure from Independiente Santa Fe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alfredo Arias, coach of Santa Fe
Alfredo Arias, coach of Santa Fe
The Uruguayan coach, architect of the lion that roars in home runs, surprised many.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 25, 2022, 02:30 PM
Santa Fe Independent surprisingly defeated Junior in Barranquilla by an agonizing 3-2 and continued undefeated in the home run A of the League, a result that left him the leader and with a great chance of reaching the grand final.
However, not everything is joy for Santa Fe, as it will be left without a coach at the end of the season.
This, because the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias reached an agreement to lead Peñarol in 2023.
Arias announces his departure from Santa Fe
“The president has done everything possible and impossible for me to give up this decision,” Arias said at a press conference cited this Friday.
“Until 2 months ago I was only a candidate in Peñarol. I spoke to the president, he was the first to be aware of it,” he explained.
On the final stretch that he assumes with Santa Fe, he said: “Right now we must focus on what it is. Winning in Pereira. We cannot be distracted.”
🎙️ “I told the players today. It shouldn’t affect us. Now we have a dream. How many people would give everything to be where we are. This is no excuse” – Alfredo Arias 🇮🇩. pic.twitter.com/rHJci0J8DD
– Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) November 25, 2022
SPORTS
More sports news
November 25, 2022, 02:30 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alfredo #Arias #announces #departure #Independiente #Santa
Leave a Reply