Alfredo, anything but a Satanist: the crisis of paper newspapers is behind Rossella's murder.

They had chosen their newsstand-stationery shop to accomplish the suicidewhich then turned into a murder, that of Rossella Cominotti at the hands of her husband Alfredo Zenucchi. The “shop” in Cremona had become one den, where the couple slept, ate and worked. Even if the work was going very badly: “Newspapers are no longer sold”, we read in the papers Affaritaliani.it was able to view.



Words spoken by Alfredo which make it clear that Satan had very little to do with the idea of ​​the murder-suicide, which later became the murder of the 53-year-old, a lover of dogs, the sea and Vasco Rossi. Much closer to reality, which emerges from the validation of Zenucchi's arrest, is an internal crisis of the couple, a reflection of the downward and general parable of publishing and the world of work. “It was just me and her and that was it. In fact we left alone, from the newsstand, where we usually stayed at night, occasionally we even slept there on a sofa bed. So in the evening we finished working and sometimes we ate there, which also had a kitchenette, and we slept there.”

Alone and closed in on themselvesRossella and Alfredo, who hung out with friends hiding the “discomfort” they were harboring, “tired”, perhaps, of a unsatisfactory work. In addition to what has just been undertaken, given that Rossella – Alfredo says in the interrogation – was previously a hairdresser. “For her, her hair was important”, so much so that she always traveled with one carrying case of the trade, the one containing the scissors dismounted to pierce themselves and the razor later became the murder weapon.

Just today, in a hearing in La Spezia, the task was given to the consultant who will carry out the autopsy on the woman's body, even if from the first investigations it clearly emerges a deep wound on the neck, and injuries to both wrists, in longitudinal direction. Wounds that on more than one occasion – Alfredo says – they had already inflicted on themselves without success during their stay at the Locanda. Furthermore, it is not only the witnesses who describe Zenucchi as a man calm, “lucid and cold”. It is the same judge for preliminary investigations who validated the arrest who speaks of the murderer as a person “totally devoid of psychic structures having the task of curbing lethal objectives and transforming them into socially acceptable behavior”, and which “proves absolute inability to govern extreme gestures, as a result of which the danger that the same could be committed also with reference to other contexts and serious crime situations is considered concrete and current”.

Zenucchi cannot remain free, in short, but while the man's lawyer fears that he might carry out the original plan (therefore take his own life), for the moment the only victim is Rossella, yet another woman killed.

