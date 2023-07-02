After Andrea Legarreta deleted Alfredo Adame from a photograph to remember the deceased Talina Fernández, the controversial television host launched against the Televisa journalist.

Andrea Legarreta’s gesture was highly criticized by users on social networks, since the photograph is from when they worked with the journalist who lost her life on June 28.

Despite the fact that Alfredo Adame and Erik Rubín’s ex-wife were good companions on the Televisa morning show, ‘Hoy’, where the 65-year-old actor jokingly called Andrea a “bitch”, now neither of them you can see “not even in paint”.

In fact, Andrea Legarreta took legal retaliation against Alfredo Adame for alleged defamation, while he only speaks negatively of her whenever he has the opportunity to do so.

Faced with the sensitive death of Talina Fernández, memorable journalist, actress and television host, Alfredo Adame also shared a photograph of her, but he did not delete Andrea Legarreta from the postcard, but he did put an image of Lyn May on it, and returned to call her “bitch”.

“The bitch doing her thing. This girl was never the owner of Today, when I left, she named herself the owner, nobody recognized her as such,” Adame shared in networks.

“This is the original photo of the first Hoy program, main conductors Talina Fernández and Alfredo Adame”.

