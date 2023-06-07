After announcing that he will open his account on the onlyfansAlfredo Adame once again caused a stir by revealing that he is planning his funeralwhere attendees must comply with a couple of rules.

The controversial television host explained that he does not want any of his children to be present on the day his mourning ceremony takes place, as he does not want to receive his last goodbye.

And it is that for several years, the leading man of Mexican soap operas has not had a good relationship with his children, even at the end of 2022 he took them out of his willbecause he does not want anyone to benefit from his death, since he calls them rude.

During an interview for the star program of Aztec TV‘Venga la Alegría’, explained that she will no longer look for her children for their “perversities and wickedness”, because the only thing he has done for them is to give them the life they deserve.

It was at that moment that he took the opportunity to indicate that he does not want his children to be present when death knocks on his doors, for this reason there will be certain rules to follow when it happens, where he points out that only his loved ones, true friends and his daughter Vanessa will be able to fire him.

“I’m not going to let them in. I am not going to let you enter my death, my funeral, all the gossipers of the journalists are going to go and my very close friends are going to go,” he said and then added: “No one is going to enter, it is already written and the order is very clear. With Vanessa, my daughter is an order, it is not a suggestion at all, it is an order and Vanessa knows that there is not going to be this one that is not going to let anyone from that family in.”

But that was not all, but he remarked that he does not plan any kind of reconciliation with his children, and although he does not wish them anything bad, he does not want to have them around either.

“It’s not going to happen that easily, I don’t want anything with those people, I don’t want anything, I’ve already disconnected, dehumanized and detached myself and it’s the best for me,” he said. “I don’t, no, I can’t live with those people, I can’t even think about them, I don’t wish them harm either, but not with me there is no fix for anything.”

