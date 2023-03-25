Mexico.- The Service tax administration (SAT) issued a official document a few weeks ago, where he pointed out that the actor, Alfredo Adame, owes taxes and therefore his bank account was frozen.

Everything happened after a SAT document was leaked, where it is ensured that the actor owes millions of pesos for having refused to pay taxes since 2017, and for those their accounts were frozen.

“It is made known that, as long as it does not cover the full amount of the debt, the contribution will be updated and will continue to cause surcharges for late payment or surcharges for non-timely payment,” the text says.

Faced with this new controversy, the television host finally came out to give a statement and explained what happened.

According to the artist’s words during a meeting with the press, the matter seems to date back to the year 2019, when he had a mishap when notifying his tax changereason for which they were imposed precautionary measures.

“They put me some precautionary measures where I have to put, in my networks, support the Treasury, two, keep a permanent and stable job, three, keep the same address and four, some nonsense that I no longer remember,” he explained.

In addition, Alfredo Adame also said that the SAT froze his bank account, but the problem is already solvedshowing a document that supports the “definitive suspension” of such a measure.

“Here it is, for all of you to see the notification, suspension Adame 090. And here is the final suspension. It is an account freezing with 271 thousand pesos and today they went for the document. Surely, in about five days, the account will be unlocked.

But that’s not all, but this meeting with the media helped him to deny that he doesn’t have money problems, remarking that he has enough money to live for more than a generation without problems.

“I am not starving, nor am I starving at all. Right now I don’t have a job here in Mexico, but I have enough to live for three generations. I don’t have any problem, I don’t need anything”.