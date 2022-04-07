Mexico.- After having a strong fight against Carlos Trejo’s lawyer, the actor and driver Alfredo Adame returns to talk after revealing that he saw his psychiatrist for his actions and he had nothing bad to say.

As stated, although he would have no reason to visit his psychiatristdecided to do it after throwing blows with the lawyer, and he replied: “You dont have anything”ensuring that he does not suffer from any alteration in terms of mental health.

“My psychiatrist, who should not have gone to see her, told me ‘You have nothing’, the only thing you have is that you are doing justice to yourself from all the people who want to hang on you,” Adame shared during the program Telemundo’s hot table.

Taking advantage of his video call conversation with the host of said program, Alfredo Adame decided to recount the people in the entertainment world with whom he has had conflicts, who, he assures, only want their five minutes of fame.

“It’s people who want their 5 minutes of fame with me, they want my reflectors to become famous, like Laura Bozzo, the fellow ghostbuster and 20 more,” added the driver.

Notably Alfredo Adame has had strong fights with different figures of the entertainment world, one of the most notorious is the one he has with the ghost hunter Carlos Trejo and another highly commented one was the one he had with Laura Bozzo.

Read more: What does Indigo mean, name of the daughter of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner?