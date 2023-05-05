Mexico.- Once again, Alfredo Adame becomes the eye of shows after launching against his son, Sebastián Adame, because he criticized him for his participation in a LGBT+ pride march.

And it is that the young man assured that his father was a homophobic personand that he was also never able to accept his sexual orientation.

“I have considered, seeing how he has acted, that my dad died since 2015 and the person who is using his face right now is not my dad, he is not the dad I met. Well yes, he makes me sad, ”Sebastián told the media.

The young man’s statement reached the controversial 64-year-old actor, so in the program “Gossip‘ exploded against the boy and accused him of being a liar: “Sebastián Banquells is a liar, he is a frustrated and bitter boy”.

Likewise, the television host also added: “He is not my son, he has nothing to do with me, he does not carry my blood, he is not the son of Alfredo Adame”, he sentenced, and added: “What I do is worth a reverend cucumber”.

But that was not all, but Alfredo Adame was so angry that even He threatened Sebastián with taking away his last name.

“Sebastián Banquells never sees me again in life. I don’t want to see that guy in my life,” Adame said.

It should be noted that weeks ago the protagonist of “Under the same face” expressed the annoyance he felt due to his son’s criticism, since he assures that he lied because he did support him when he openly confessed to being gay, and even lived with his partner.