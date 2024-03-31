The Mexican actor Alfredo Adame began to cry when talking about his participation and elimination of 'La Casa de los Famosos', a Telemundo reality show, hoped to win the $2,000,000 and says why he had it in mind.

After his departure from 'The House of Famous USA', Telemundo reality show Alfredo Adame He made it public that he didn't care about being left out of the competition, but now he says nothing, cries and mentions why.

In a recent interview, Alfredo Adame He expressed that if he won first place and with it the 200 thousand dollars as a prize, He was going to give the entire amount to a charitable cause.

Alfredo Adame. Instagram photo

It's just what Alfredo Adame He did when he won first place in the TV Azteca reality show 'Soy Famoso, get me out of here', as he donated his entire salary and also 250 wigs for girls between 7 and 17 years old, with cancer.

Now, in a live, Alfredo Adame cannot help crying when he knows that he could not win 'La Casa de los Famosos' USA, reality show on Telemundo, since all the money he obtained he intended to give to the foundation.

“I'm going to tell you one thing, the only thing that hurts me about having been eliminated from 'La Casa de los Famosos 4' is not having been able to win the 200 thousand dollars to give to them and the foundation,” says Alfredo Adame at the point of the crying.

Although from the beginning Alfredo Adame was seen as one of the strongest competitors of 'La Casa de los Famosos 4', His presence in the reality show was not what perhaps many followers expected and little by little his presence was minimized until he lost strength.

The elimination of Alfredo Adame from 'La Casa de los Famosos' was celebrated by many people, especially by members of the LGBT+ community and a large number of women, as they did not view his sexist behavior within the reality show favorably.

