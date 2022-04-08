Mexico. the controversial Alfredo Adame and Carlos Trejo met to confirm their confrontation in the ring and they reached an agreement on how it will be, the day and date as well, it is shared in various news portals.

Alfredo Adame and Carlos Trejo reappeared and before the cameras of the television program Venga la Alegría they stated that the fight will take place after having been postponed several times, but they are men of their word and they will meet the date.

“It will be the night watchman: there is the challenge, that he signs and that he gets on it,” said Alfredo Adame, while Varlos Trejo suggested a fight without a referee: “You take your businessman, I take mine, they sit with Azteca, who come to an arrangement and you and I break the madr * “.

Carlos Trejo. instagram photo

The meeting between the two controversial television characters It happened between antisonant words and insultseven the drivers tried to calm them down and make them talk calmly, it can be seen in the images.

Trejo says that he will pay the businessman, “I’m going to write a check to the man, and I’m going to put there an amount that the man is not going to reject,” and Adame replied: “That’s it…!”

Alfredo and Carlos publicly accepted the challenge of getting into the ring, but for now they did not detail the place or the date; they will announce it in the next few days, they also expressed.

The problem between Alfredo and Carlos comes from years ago, since the former’s jealousy would have come to light when he was hosting the program Nuestra Casa, while Trejo was hosting Viva la Mañana and that’s how the lawsuit began.

This feud has already been going on for more than 15 years between Alfredo and Carlos, and every time they talk about each other, they express their hatred and also attack each other, even threats, since Alfredo even said that wherever he ran into Trejo he was going to break his face.

Read more: Martha Higareda would have ended her relationship with Lewis Howes, Yanet García’s ex

One day Trejo accused Alfredo Adame of having tried to have him killed, but that he was saved because the attack that would take place outside his house was not carried out against him because he missed his flight, but another person was still injured.