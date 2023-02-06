Mexico. – The controversial actor Alfredo Adame is in the eye of the hurricane after having starred (again) in a controversial fight in the streets of Mexico City against three subjects whose identity is unknown.

Alfredo Adame was harshly criticized on social networks by users and enemies who claimed that the 64-year-old actor needs to go to “therapy”, wellIt is not normal that every time he goes out into the street he has altercations with strangers for not controlling the impulses of “anger”.

For this reason, recently in an interview after his arrival at the Mexico City Airport, Alfredo Adame shared his own version of the fight with reporters and He stated that he does not need to go to therapy witnessing that “he is a happy man”.

“Why am I going to control anger therapy if I did nothing, this guy just told me ‘you didn’t hit me’ and I just told him see, the cars are separated (…) I’m going to go to anger therapy if Well, I simply got off and everything, if I had taken out the gun and hit him or whatever, but that’s not even thought of, I am a happy man, I live happily”, pointed out the actor after being questioned by the press.

Likewise, the leading man of soap operas from the 90’s assured that it was he himself who had caused the “injuries” with the door of his car, “I get in my car, I pull the door and I hit the door again (…) Actually, I think the guy had hit me, but he had just hit me, I believe the wound, that is, the two stitches I made myself with the door,” he added.

The protagonist of Mexican soap operas assured that he was on his way to the airport, however, during the journey he had to stop in the middle of the road due to an incident that had occurred with the motorist who was ahead and after trying to reach an agreement, the discussion came to the blows

“At that moment I got into my car, there I bring a defense baton, I grabbed the baton, he threw another blow at me again, I stopped it and I hit him four times (…) the guy was already lying down and I was already supplying him and in That’s why a mechanic came up and told me; Adame already cheapened it, leave it alone and that’s when another guy comes to me from behind and grabs me from behind and throws me to the ground, ”said Alfredo Adame, sharing his own version with the press.

Finally, he added, “I didn’t provoke them, I came driving, I saw the space, I got in, nothing happened, I didn’t even touch it and the enraged guy got out; It’s not that… 8,000, 10,000 (…) I didn’t say this is a crash mount, “explained the actor Alfredo Adame on controversial fight that he starred with unknown individuals in the middle of the street.