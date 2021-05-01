All the coaches who have worked with Alfred Schreuder They agree that he is the assistant that anyone wants to have by their side. He always contributes and never seeks prominence, they affirm in the Ajax, where it was the perfect complement to Have haag, and in Germany, where he gladly agreed to be the assistant of a stranger Naggelsmann on Leipzig. The now fashion coach in Europe Schreuder was then 31 years old, 45 but explains: “As soon as I saw him train, I knew he was different and that I was there to help him.”

Although he has always fled from the spotlight, Schreuder will have to direct the Barcelona from the bench in the two most decisive LaLiga matches (Sunday in Mestalla and the following Saturday before him Athletic) if the club’s appeal to Koeman’s sanction is unsuccessful.

Extremely educated, lover of new technologies, Schreuder chases the players always armed with a tablet in which he has graphics, diagrams and videos that he edits himself under a premise: “It is not important what I see in the images, what matters is what the players see you have to treat each member of the team differently. “

He has earned the appreciation of the club’s workers, but beyond playing the role of good cop in every locker room he’s been in, he says that justice is above all else. Marked by the death of his daughter Anouk when he was six years old due to a brain tumor, he acknowledges that this episode “that I will never get over allows me to watch football from a distance”