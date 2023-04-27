Alfred Schreuder (50) is in the picture to become a trainer of the Greek top club Olympiakos. Various Greek media report this on Wednesday evening. The former Ajax coach would even be in Athens to hold talks with the club.

If Schreuder actually starts working at Olympiacos, it will mean a lightning-fast new challenge for the Barnevelder. At the end of January, Schreuder was fired from Ajax after a series of poor results, where he had only been employed since the beginning of this season. His name was also circulated in February for the coaching position at the English club Leeds United, but it did not come from an employment contract.

If Schreuder actually becomes the new trainer of Olympiakos, a tough job awaits him. Olympiacos is the record champion of Greece, but is experiencing a mediocre season and seems to have dropped out in the title fight, partly due to three defeats in the last three matches. Incidentally, the name of Frank de Boer would also have fallen at the Greek club in the search for a new trainer.

For Schreuder, Olympiacos would be his fourth club as head coach. Schreuder previously worked for 1899 Hoffenheim, Club Brugge and Ajax and was assistant coach to Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona.