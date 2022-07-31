By Johan Inan

What in the first half hour had looked like a lightning start to the first prize of the season, became a sobering season kick-off in which the champion was treated to a dismask by the rival. For the first time since the 6-5 victory over Fortuna Sittard, almost forty years ago, Ajax received five goals at home. Precisely in his first official duel as head coach, Schreuder was unable to thwart that dubious scoop in the Johan Cruijff Arena.