with videoAn emotional trainer Alfred Schreuder used the press conference after Ajax’s home match against Excelsior (7-1) to take a good hard look. “I’m done with it,” he said of the criticism he received after a run of six games and only one win. “I can’t keep my mouth shut anymore. It’s all mood-making.”
Schreuder did not draw attention to the fact that Ajax is again at the top of the Eredivisie. “I read an article that Brobbey would rot on the couch,” he grumbled. “Then you, as a journalist, don’t understand it at all. He has started six times in ten league matches and has continued to come in as a substitute. In his stint with Leipzig, he only played 252 minutes. We paid a lot of money for Brobbey, while he left on a free transfer,” said Schreuder about the transfer fee of more than 16 million euros. ,,He can sometimes work even harder and then he becomes a top striker in Europe. But a journalist has to stick to the facts. And I decide who plays and no one else.”
Help with transfers: ‘This was new for everyone’
Analyst Wesley Sneijder told television last week that many people at Ajax think that Milos Malenovic, the agent of Schreuder and Dusan Tadic, has far too much power. ,,It’s true that he helped with transfers,’ said Schreuder. “That is normal in football. Overmars is gone,” he referred to the departed director of football affairs, who will be replaced for the time being by the less experienced Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
“This was new for all of us. Everyone has done an excellent job. But at Ajax he can’t help again. At other clubs, yes. He has helped tremendously and has done all this for Ajax. It was an extreme transfer window with eleven outgoing transfers. Last year nobody left Ajax and I believe three new players came. We needed people with experience.”
‘This is our life, our work’
,,People think I’m a ‘softie’”, said Schreuder in an increasingly louder voice. ,,But then they didn’t sit in the dressing room with me. Those stories are disturbing. Journalists must write the truth. Or give me a call. Then I answer like a man. But when you lose so many players, it takes time to build a team. That’s why we lose to Napoli twice. We’re not that far yet, we’re not used to it yet.”
Schreuder couldn’t do much with the comment that an Ajax trainer often gets little time. “If I don’t get the time, they should fire me,” he said. “That doesn’t interest me. We work not ten but sixteen hours a day to make Ajax successful again. This is our life, this is our job.”
