Analyst Wesley Sneijder told television last week that many people at Ajax think that Milos Malenovic, the agent of Schreuder and Dusan Tadic, has far too much power. ,,It’s true that he helped with transfers,’ said Schreuder. “That is normal in football. Overmars is gone,” he referred to the departed director of football affairs, who will be replaced for the time being by the less experienced Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

“This was new for all of us. Everyone has done an excellent job. But at Ajax he can’t help again. At other clubs, yes. He has helped tremendously and has done all this for Ajax. It was an extreme transfer window with eleven outgoing transfers. Last year nobody left Ajax and I believe three new players came. We needed people with experience.”