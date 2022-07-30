On his debut in the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale, coach Alfred Schreuder saw Ajax play strongly against PSV in the first 35 minutes, also ‘coming out of the dressing room’ well, but defensively good shooters. ,,Defending in my own sixteen I found worrying. If you analyze the five goals against, certainly the first three were just weak. That is not possible and must be improved”, said Schreuder after the 3-5 defeat against the rival.

