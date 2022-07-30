On his debut in the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale, coach Alfred Schreuder saw Ajax play strongly against PSV in the first 35 minutes, also ‘coming out of the dressing room’ well, but defensively good shooters. ,,Defending in my own sixteen I found worrying. If you analyze the five goals against, certainly the first three were just weak. That is not possible and must be improved”, said Schreuder after the 3-5 defeat against the rival.
#Alfred #Schreuder #painful #debut #Ajax #defend
PSD officializes Ratinho Jr. for reelection to government in Paraná
Darci Piana will be running for vice on the ticket; party will not have its own candidacy for the Senate...
Leave a Reply