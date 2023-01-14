Alfred Schreuder was not pleased with Ajax’s start in the top match against FC Twente, which ended 0-0. The Ajax coach was satisfied with how his team played after Devyne Rensch’s red card. ,,When you see the course of the match, you have to be satisfied.”

In the first eight minutes of the game, Twente hit the post twice and had another great chance through Ricky van Wolfswinkel. Schreuder saw that his team started ‘nervous’. “That is bad for us. We have to be much more dominant, especially in a home game. It’s also unnecessary. Twente then smells blood and gets good opportunities,” said the trainer ESPN. Schreuder indicated that he had not seen the bad start coming. ,,We had a good week of training with the victory in the cup.”

So where did it go wrong? “Sloppy choices were made in the build-up,” the coach explained. “If Twente puts pressure on 3 strikers, we should be able to build up with 4 defenders. not as it should be.” See also Machine-made wine glasses: as thin as mouth-blown

Vlap hits the post. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



After the red print for Devyne Rensch in the 35th minute, Twente was unable to create many opportunities. ,,We did an excellent job”, Schreuder said. ,,The tactical discipline was high and we even created a few good chances. We defended well in the small space and it was not easy for Twente to beat the 10 men from to play us. Normally 0-0 is not enough, but if you see the course of the match you have to be satisfied.”

‘We need to enjoy more’

Captain Dusan Tadic said that his teammates did not keep to the agreements in the opening phase. “We had not agreed on this with the pressure. We did not carry out the plan. We had no control, were nervous on the ball and made stupid and unnecessary mistakes.”

The Serb also saw that after the red card it was good that Ajax did not conced a goal, but generally thought the match was ‘not good enough for Ajax’. ,,We represent Ajax. That means we should enjoy our football. We have a packed stadium with great fans; we should also give them a nice evening. Then of course comes the red card, that changes the game. But if we regain the relaxation in our game, the quality will come to the fore.” See also Russian Senate approves martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also More than 70,000 visitors, but no trains to Arena: what can we expect?

Premier league statistics





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.