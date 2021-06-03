A.n Tuesday, January 24, 1911, two days before the opera “Der Rosenkavalier” premieres, the stage and costume designer Alfred Roller is artistically elevated to the nobility by the composer Richard Strauss. Strauss gives Roller a piano reduction of the first act of his opera with the dedication: “To the brilliant co-creator of the Rosencavalier, the loyal helper and friend Professor Alfred Roller with the most admirable gratitude and admiration”. An unprecedented process: the theater set designer is granted the rank of co-author, which gives his work – alongside that of the librettist Hugo von Hofmannsthal and the composer Richard Strauss – a binding work character.

As Roller noted in a letter to his wife Mileva two days later, Strauss went one step further when handing the gift over and dropped the comment: “No more opera without you.” Hofmannsthal and Strauss’s appreciation for Roller was serious permanent. She had already started setting up Rollers for the world premiere of Hofmannsthal’s drama “Oedipus and the Sphinx” at the Deutsches Theater Berlin in 1906, and it lasted until Roller’s death in 1935. Strauss had put the premiere of his “Arabella” in Rollers’ hands in 1933; Roller was also won over to furnish Richard Wagner’s “Parsifal” – under Strauss’ direction – at the Bayreuth Festival in 1934. In between, there had been joint work with Hofmannsthal and Strauss on their “Frau ohne Schatten”, the “Egyptian Helena”, a new version of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ruins of Athens” and, particularly significant in terms of theater history, the revival of Georg Büchner’s “Woyzeck ”(At that time still called“ Wozzeck ”), for which Roller created the equipment in 1913.



Octavian in the first act of “Rosenkavalier”. Costume figurine from the director’s book by Alfred Roller

:



Image: From the volume discussed





Roller’s rank as an outfitter had already been recognized by Gustav Mahler during his time as director of the Vienna Court Opera. It is all the more surprising that his correspondence with Hofmannsthal and Strauss had not yet been published, when the two had already had their own correspondence printed in a first selection during their lifetime. Christiane Mühlegger-Henhapel and Ursula Renner are now eliminating this desideratum with a knowledgeable and beautifully designed complete edition of the 173 letters that were exchanged between Roller and one of his two colleagues. The hardest-working writer was Hofmannsthal with 64 letters to Roller, to which 45 replies have been received; Strauss, on the other hand, left only 36 letters to Roller, to which there were 28 replies. They have been supplemented by over two hundred illustrations, a richly illustrated timetable, a register, a bibliography, extensive annotations in royal blue font, plus two ribbon bookmarks made of white and pink silk thread – in short: a splendid volume.

The letters vividly depict the personalities of the writers: Hofmannsthal is the highly sensitive esthete with constantly irritable nerves, just as shy as demanding, always short of time, sometimes even money, so that he has to beg for free tickets for Mozart’s “Figaro” from Roller. Strauss, on the other hand, is the ambitious and efficiency-oriented manager who structures rehearsal plans and work processes and also budgets production costs and fees. Roller, who observes Strauss and Max Reinhardt rehearsing the “Rosenkavalier”, is impressed when he writes to his wife: “Strauss is ruthless and strict. He and Reinhardt achieved an incredible amount in the 3 days. The ‘artists’ are quite perplexed by this intensity of the work, which is apparently very alien to them. “