Following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: into the Spider-verse, the arachnid’s next movie, No way home, is getting closer and closer to the expected multiverse.

Last year, it became known that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina they would reprise their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. Both villains already had an appearance before the Marvel hero.

Over time, Molina has been in charge of confirming his participation and also that his character will pick up the story seen in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

During an interview with Variety, the actor pointed out that Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: no way home, told him that the story of Doctor Octopus would continue what was seen in the film with Tobey Maguire despite the fact that he died on screen.

“The character was supposed to have died, but he just said, ‘In this universe, nobody really dies,'” he explained.

The arrival of Alfred Molina increased the possibility of a possible Spiderverse, an event that would bring together the actors who once wore the Spider-Man costume in the movies. They are: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

This rumor resurfaced on the internet on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial exposing the long-awaited crossover between arachnids. Look the following video:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date

Sony announced that film will hit theaters on December 16, 2021 and that will bring several actors who worked in previous superhero films. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are the first confirmed.