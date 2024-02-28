ZAlfred Döblin was in Poland between September and November 1924. His visit was triggered by the pogrom-like riots against Jews that occurred in Berlin's Scheunenviertel at the end of 1923. Döblin, born in Stettin in 1878, was of Jewish origin, but he was neither a believer nor could he do anything with religious tradition. He had already left the Jewish community in Berlin in 1912.

After the Berlin riots he became increasingly interested in Judaism. In his 1949 book “Journey of Fate” he writes looking back: “I found that I didn’t actually know Jews. I couldn't call my acquaintances who called themselves Jews Jews. According to their beliefs, not according to their language, they were not so; perhaps they were remnants of a vanished people who had long since merged into their new surroundings. So I asked myself and asked others: Where are there Jews? I was told: In Poland.” Döblin's stay in the East was financed by the S. Fischer publishing house, where the resulting book “Journey in Poland” was to be published in 1925; Parts of it were printed in advance in the “Vossische Zeitung” and the “Neue Rundschau”. In a review of the volume, the Galician-born writer Joseph Roth pointed out in the “Frankfurter Zeitung” of January 31, 1926 that the title of the report should have been “Journey to the Jews.”