The one that aired yesterday afternoon on Canale 5 was an episode of very true nothing short of special. Silvia Toffanin has in fact dedicated the entire program to Maurizio Costanzo together with some guests who remembered him for the special person he was. Among the many personalities who have paid their last respects to the TV giant, the words of Alfonso Signorini. The journalist and host, right in the living room of very true, revealed a background on the love between Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what it is.

Alfonso Signorini was one of the guests of very true in the episode aired yesterday afternoon and dedicated entirely to the memory of Maurice Costanzo. Right in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the presenter and journalist, in addition to remembering Maurizio for the special person he was, also revealed some background on the love lived with Maria DeFilippi.

In detail, the conductor of the Big Brother VIP he revealed that he and Maria De Filippi laughed a lot together. Theirs was a very special love but, despite this, there was only one thing that divided them: the cat by Maurizio Costanzo.

These were the words of Alfonso Signorini On this private backstory on the couple:

There was only one thing that separated them, the cat. Because Maurizio’s cat doesn’t get along with Maria’s dogs and so he has transformed his office in Parioli into Pippo’s home.

very trueAlfonso Signorini remembers Maurizio Costanzo: “Exit from the scene almost on tiptoe”

But that’s not all. In the living room of Silvia Toffanin Alfonso Signorini recalled the first time he interviewed Maurizio Costanzo. These were his words about it:

The premises were a bit tiring because he didn’t like celebrations. I was sure he would welcome me with some diffidence, I’d never seen him. Instead, a special relationship had established itself between us.

Finally, concluding, the director of ‘Who’ added: