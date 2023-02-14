Although the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival has come to an end, some episodes that took place on the stage of the Ariston Theater continue to be the subject of criticism. The last was raised by Alfonso Signorini who hurled a poisonous arrow at Chiara Ferragni. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Clare Ferragni participated in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival as co-host together with Chiara Francini, Paola Enogu and Francesca Fagnani. Although a few days have passed since the end of the singing festival, the performance of the influencer continues to be thesubject most discussed on the net.

There presence of Fedez’s wife at the Italian song festival was also chatted in the studio of Big Brother VIP. On the occasion of the most recent episode of the reality show, Alfonso Signorini did not think twice about throwing one poisonous dig to the digital entrepreneur also involving Julia Salemi.

To the Big Brother VIPPierpaolo Pretelli’s girlfriend is nicknamed the “little bastard with the tablet” because of the role it plays within the reality show. In fact, Giulia selects i tweets most interesting and then show them during the live broadcast. A similar role was played by Chiara Ferragni at the singing festival in which she showed the memes funnier than Sanremo Music Festival 2023 worldwide.

It is a detail which caught the attention of Signorini who could not help but comment. In fact, during the live broadcast of Big Brother VIPaddressing Giulia Salemi directly, these were the words of Alfonso towards the co-host: