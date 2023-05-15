Let’s find out together what the conductor’s words were about it

Alfonso Signorini is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the Italian show. Some time ago the journalist and conductor of the Big Brother VIP he made some private revelations about the newspaper he edited. In detail, Alfonso Signorini explained the cause that gave him the scar on the back of his neck. Let’s find out together what his words were.

A few months ago Alfonso Signorini revealed the cause for which he has one scar on the left side of the eye. According to his words, the scar dates back to the period in which the journalist worked as a salesman of encyclopedias. In this regard, these were his words:

I started out by selling encyclopedias door to door. I was studying at the university and private lessons weren’t enough to make ends meet, so I started. In a suburban neighborhood north of Milan, a guy in an undershirt opened the door for me and blocked me immediately. ‘I have no children. What do I do with your encyclopedia?

And, continuing, Alfonso Signorini continued his story with these words:

I went on talking as I was used to doing: ‘The encyclopedia opens the mind, it makes us better… Impatient, the guy in the tank top at one point grabbed the volume of the encyclopedia that I had placed in his hand, he shot in the face: ‘You don’t give me the ignorant, do you understand?

But that’s not all. In the newspaper directed by himself, the conductor of the Big Brother VIP he then revealed the real cause for which he has a scar on naperevealing that the disease has nothing to do with it.

These were the words of the journalist: