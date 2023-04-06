Alfonso Signorini has made the decision to suspend his birthday party which the competitors of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip should have attended.

The reason would seem to be linked to the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi who is currently hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

On April 7, the host of the Canale 5 reality show will turn 59 and for the occasion he had thought of organizing a birthday party with all the competitors of the seventh edition of GfVip, which ended last Monday with the victory of Nikita Pelizon .

The indiscretion was launched by Alessandro Rosica, known on the web as a “Social Investigator”. With an Instagram story, Alessandro Rosica writes: “The huge party of Alfonso Signorini scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 6, has been suspended. Among the main reasons there would be the not exactly calm conditions of Berlusconi currently in hospital”.