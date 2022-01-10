The episode of the GF Vip aired last night gave the public a plethora of twists and turns. It starts by going straight to the point: after all, the controversies raised in these days on social media could not go unnoticed. The focus of the discussion is i tough fights occurred in this week between Katia Ricciarelli and Lulù Selassié.

For this reason, Alfonso Signorini decides from lecture to put broken souls in their place. The conductor enters the most spied house in Italy to look the Vippons one by one in the eye. After having broadcast a clip to show everyone how, in reality, things went, Signorini takes the field to give a good general grooming.

A discourse that in a certain way captures a bit of everyone, some more and some less. “There is no hierarchy of who should or shouldn’t be ashamed. We must all be ashamed, for the lack of sensitivity, we must be ashamed when it escapes to say monkey to a person, we must be ashamed when a 23-year-old girl addresses a woman of 70 and spends years with epithets, we must be ashamed when the word respect and hospitality no longer exists “.

But it does not end here, Signorini also wants to make it clear another speech: “Attention, however, because the law of retaliation is not the law of civil society, we must not give everyone back all the way, before giving epithets you have to think twice, you too are wrong because we would not expect to hear from a person of the his age and his experience of abominable phrases. Believe me, it’s a bad television to listen to, we all feel on the side of reason, but that’s not the case ”.

A speech that many hope will restore some order and respect among the Vippos. Although, as many fans point out, if the boat goes then let it go. It will be like this? We just have to wait for the implications of the next episodes.