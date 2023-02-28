At the beginning of the episode of Big Brother VIP aired on Monday 27 February, Alfonso Signorini wanted to pay homage to Maurizio Costanzo. The latter passed away a few days ago at the age of 84 and his funeral was celebrated yesterday afternoon in the Church of the Artists in Rome, which was attended by many famous people.

The words of Alfonso Signorini to pay homage to Maurizio Costanzo

Before starting the live broadcast and after saying goodbye to the columnists Sonia Bruganelli and Orietta Berti, Signorini addressed his last farewell to the reporter:

Today we gave our last farewell to Maurizio. What struck me is seeing the immense tribute of love that people gave him, a wave of affection. Emotion, well right. There wasn’t a person who hadn’t written a sense of sadness and gratitude in their eyes. For us it was just Maurizio. Today he was in that square, with his humanity, his curiosity, with his very lively intelligence.

Subsequently, the conductor of the GFVip wanted to remember one phrase much loved by historic face of Italian television:

Maurizio loved one phrase most of all, he loved ending his interviews like this. He always asked “What’s around the corner?”. That was his hunger for life, it was a question that foreshadowed a hope in an afterlife. I believe that today, I like to think it and I confess to you, I like to hope it, that today Maurizio has found an answer to his question. The show must go on, he watched it, called me in the morning to criticize him. He knew all about the competitors. Hi Maurice.

In front of exciting words by Signorini, all present in the studio stood up to render gift to Maurizio Costanzo.