These are the words of the Big Brother host: “My witness will be Marina Berlusconi”

Alfonso Signorini was a guest on the episode of very true aired on Saturday 2 December. The host talked about himself in Silvia Toffanin’s living room where, in addition to responding to Pupo’s words, he became the protagonist of an important revelation about his private life. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Alfonso Signorini told very true the love story that she has lived with her partner Paolo for 23 years. In the living room Silvia Toffanin the journalist and presenter of Big Brother revealed that he is ready to tie the knot with Paul, also revealing the name of the wedding witness. These were his words about it:

I have a true love story.

And, continuing, Alfonso Signorini he then recounted the moments of crisis he experienced:

I was in a particular moment, the dialogue had stopped. And since I love him very much, I didn’t have the courage to tell him that we couldn’t go on like this. Since I had an interview scheduled with Elvira Serra at ‘Corriere della Sera’, I told her like this, through that interview.

Then add:

‘How’s love going? Very badly, my partner and I broke up. He was very upset because he didn’t know anything. And for a year and a half he never spoke again. Then I apologized to him, we met again and he told me that he would love him forever. I wouldn’t want anyone else beside him, why not continue our journey together if God wants..

At this point, the host of the Big Brother revealed the name of the wedding witness, causing quite a stir Silvia Toffanin: