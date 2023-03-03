Professional breakthrough for Alfonso Signorini who after 17 years leaves the direction of the weekly Who to devote himself to new projects always together with Mondadori grouppublishers of the gossip masthead.

In its place it comes Massimo Borgnis who already held the position of deputy director. Borgnis, 62, born in Milan, after studying at the International School of Milan, began his journey in the world of journalism as a sports reporter specializing in American football and US sports.

He then worked at People for 19 years until he became editor-in-chief. Same thing at Tv Smiles and Songs before landing at the weekly Chi.

Alfonso Signorini will continue his commitment in the weekly ma come editorial directoror that figure who is responsible for dictating the editorial line and which publication must follow, representing the publishing company of the journalistic product.

“I face this new professional adventure with great enthusiasm and momentum. I thank the Mondadori Group for this opportunity and for the trust it has always shown in me. As always, I will give all my energies to Chi, a creature with whom I am in great harmony and which is now part of my DNA. The partnership with Borgnis, lasting more than ten years and of fruitful collaboration, will allow the magazine to continue on its path of evolution and success” – the words of Signorini who will also start a new professional adventure again with the Mondadori Group.

A new project in sight for him

It is a project aimed at the development of a talent agency dedicated to entertainment. Basically a project to find new talents to then probably be included in Mediaset reality shows, such as Big Brother Vip where Alfonso has already been confirmed at the helm also for the next edition starting in September.

According to the rumor of Dagospy then, Signorini would also be thinking of leaving the Order of Journalists to have carte blanche for new projects arriving from the world of advertising. Projects that in the past he was forced to reject due to deontological inconsistencies.