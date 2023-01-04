This seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP is giving real twists. Over the past few hours, Alfonso Signorini ended up at the center of controversy on social media. The reason would be due to an alleged rigged televoting. A hypothesis born immediately after the victory of Antonella Fiordelisi. But what is the truth? The conductor himself took care of intervening on the matter.

During the previous installments of the Big Brother VIP, Antonella Fiordelisi it turned out to be the favorite gieffina of the Italian public, obtaining the victory in the televoting. However, i surveys of viewers revealed otherwise. In light of this, fans of the program have raised many controversy assuming that the televoting had been tampered with.

In particular, it was one reader of “Chi Magazine” to write a letter to the newspaper:

Dear Alfonso, I don’t usually write, but today I just can’t help myself from doing it. I never wanted to believe that the GF was piloted, but after last night’s episode I no longer have any doubts: I’m still wondering who could have chosen Tontonella as my favourite, all I do is read around negative things about her and I I can’t stand it myself. I conclude this outburst by telling you that, in the event of a future “sham vote”, I will close forever with the GF. I think you yourself don’t look very good right now and it’s the “sentiment” of the posts I read everywhere. I don’t know which ones you see…

There reply di Alfonso was not long in coming. These were hers words:

Dear Cristina, I confess, Antonella’s victory in televoting surprised me too. To the point that I asked the company to check the voting systems, which already filter out any telematic tampering systems. They confirmed to me that there was no irregularity. This legally and clearly expressed will of the public must therefore be respected, even if it is not shared.

So, according to statements of the conductor, he too was blown away by victory by Antonella Fiordelisi as the favorite of the public. After all, it is one result that no one expected. Despite this, it appears that nothing has been tampered with.