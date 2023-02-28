During the episode aired on Monday 27 February 2023, at Big Brother VIP a girl fainted live. It was the same who revealed it Alfonso Signorini who called a Donnalisi fan to the center of the study. Here is everything that happened in detail.

Yesterday evening, during the episode of GFVip, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to the relationship between Antonella Fiordelisi And Edoardo Donnamaria. During the live broadcast Julia Salemi he has declared:

Alfonso, I have to reveal something to you. There was a girl here in the front row who was crying, yes she was crying for them, Antonella and Edoardo. A girl started crying. So there are still those who believe in this relationship. They really believe Alfonso.

In light of this, the editor of “Chi Magazine” could not help but call a fan of the Donnalisis at the center of the study to communicate with the two gieffini:

So, I’ve been loving you since September 19th. Guys, I tell you everything for you, I feel bad when you argue, really, I feel terrible and I tremble. I love you too much until the end Donnalisi! Yes Donnalisi I love you. What do I want to say to Edward? There is no future where we won’t meet again. You said it Edooo, you said it Edo, you said it Edo! Remember

At one point, speaking was ahaters by Antonella Fiordelisi who wanted to express her own opinion:

My name is Carmela and I’m from Benevento. Antonella I’m a theater actress and I want to tell you that you’re acting love it can be seen very well.

In the end, Giulia Salemi revealed that there was a girl in the audience who was screaming and crying to the point of faint. These were hers words: