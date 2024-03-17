The host of Big Brother in court after the gesture of the former Vippone

Stefano Bettarinifootball star and then protagonist of the Italian television scene, talks about himself in a long interview with Corriere della Sera. Many times faced: the stormy divorce with Simona Ventura, the exclusion from Big Brother and new love.

The former footballer declares himself a lot disappointed from the Italian star system accusing the agents of the other participants in the edition of the television program who excluded him with the excuse of blasphemous statements. He claims to be believer and that he had never blasphemed in his life. From his words it is clear that any excuse would have been enough throw him out of the plan because his presence was uncomfortable for the other house guests with whom he had flirted.

His words were: I was banned from the internet, no one gave me the chance to explain my side. But you know, on TV as in football there is no recognition.”

He sued for defamation Alfonso Signorini and Patrizia Groppelli for the words they addressed against him in an article that appeared in the magazine Whoin which they defined him as a superficial man, a womanizer and without depth. The first sentence will be in April.

With great humility he speaks about his marriage to Simona Ventura admitting his share of the blame for the end of the relationship arguing that he would have needed a different woman by his side, more present and less dedicated to his career. The betrayals there were on both sides and the breakup was inevitable.

“They made me look like a womanizer because it was the most convenient solution, I was the weakest one in the media.

He declares himself very happy with the relationship he has had with the young woman for 7 years now Nicoletta Larini and said he gave her jewelry and trips because she is very in love. He speaks of her as a very simple person, with healthy values, very rare in the television world in which he has been immersed for so many years.

