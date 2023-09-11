Alfonso Signorini is preparing to host the new edition of Big Brother, starting today, with Cesara Buonamici as commentator. At the behest of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, this year trashy and vulgar tendencies will be avoided, to return a little to the origins of the format, with the presence of unknown people. The cast will be made up of famous people and complete strangers (24 contestants in total). The latter, as announced by Signorini, are people far from the world of entertainment (there is a 23-year-old Roman butcher), who in some cases don’t even have social media.

The host then makes a mea culpa: “Last year we got the cast of Big Brother wrong – admitted Alfonso Signorini to Verissimo – We are not perfect, we have assumed our responsibilities. Many people greatly disappointed me over the course of the program last year. I experienced discomfort during the live broadcasts, there was vulgarity in expression and attitudes.”

During the interview with Silvia Toffanin, the journalist also spoke about his private life, confessing that he was back in the arms of his former historical partner, Paolo Galimberti. “There was an important return in my life – confided the 59-year-old – I returned with my historic partner. We had a period of crisis but we are happily back together. Marriage? Maybe”.