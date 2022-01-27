The episode of the GF Vip opens with these words: New president of the republic, Alfonso Signorini. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. Last night’s live broadcast certainly left an indelible mark in the history of reality TV. Many events that have come to life. Alex Belli was kicked out of the program. Manuel Bortuzzo has left the studio.

Source Studio GF Vip

Alfonso Signorini has lost his temper on several occasions. Soleil and Delia confronted once again on the love triangle Belli, Duran and Sorge. But it was clear from the very first words that this was a special episode. The conductor’s entry into the studio was accompanied by extravagant news.

Alfonso Signorini new President of the Republic? Here, just like that. The his name ended up in the first count in Quirinale. The elections that are about to take place aim to elect what will be, after Sergio Mattarella, the fourteenth President of the Republic. One of the politicians present in parliament has thus seen fit to also write ‘Alfonso Signorini’ in the secret of the cabin.

Source Studio GF Vip

Certainly an ironic dig at what is now the historical face of Italian gossip at this moment. Someone, for a level playing field, also mentioned the name of a Rai character: Amadeus. And how can we forget the one who seven years ago, with sympathy, made the name of Rocco Siffredi and of the showgirl Valeria Marini.

But for this new vote of 2022 the aim is to Alfonso Signorini, and he comments on live TV with extreme sympathy.

Eyes on this first count, which obviously attracts the most attention. In a difficult moment also dictated by the Covid emergency, managing the votes is difficult. A positive voter came to cast his vote even escorted by an ambulance.

For this reason Alfonso Signorini, at the opening of the episode, made fun of the subject. “You mean you understand? I say one thing: it is only the first ballot, tomorrow there will be the second .. I do not know on Friday if I will be there for the live broadcast! But I warn you, whatever happens I make you a solemn promise: if I ascend to the Quirinale I will appoint Corazziere Sonia Bruganelli ”.