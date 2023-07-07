Alfonso Signorini is currently on vacation waiting to leave in September with the management of Big Brother. It will be a new edition of the reality show that is different from the one seen in previous years because it will not be a Big Brother Vip but Nip, that is, with both famous and non-famous characters.

Source: web

The duration is not yet clear, whether the competitors will stay at home for 6 months or less. What is certain is that Pier Silvio Berlusconi he was clear and asked for a different handling of the program and the way stories are told.

While waiting for Big Brother, Signorini is carrying on his work as a journalist in Chi. From the pages of the gossip newspaper, he commented on the events that are taking place these days, he defined it telemarketthis waltz of conductions that turn, these voices around them.

“People get carried away and no longer distinguish fiction from reality. Everything is written and the opposite of everything. Because fantasy TV exists, lives and fights with us. Emanuele Filiberto and Katia Ricciarelli, in spite of themselves, also animate the telemarket of commentators. There are also those who let it be known that he has removed himself from the circle of armchairs, without anyone having ever offered him to stay there ” – he began.

There could not have been a reference to as well Barbara D’Urso: “Then again, the Balivo, the Blasi, the Annunziata: a new name appears every hour. But there is one that applies to everyone: Barbara D’Urso. There are those who wonder why she no longer conducts Afternoon 5, there are those who wonder why someone asks, there are also those who dream of seeing her engaged in coffee and cha cha cha in Dancing with the Stars. And there are those who object that they will never go there, because the ballrooms don’t have the megawatts of Cologno Monzese. In a few days everything will turn off” – he said.

And finally he concluded by saying: “And we will return to talking about the classic umbrella topics: inflation, the summer that is no longer what it used to be, the chaos in the airports. You know how boring… I tremble at the mere thought that my cell phone will no longer ring at eleven in the evening with the voice of my colleague in fibrillation: ‘Are you sitting down? Hold on tight!’. Ah the beauty of the telemarket”.