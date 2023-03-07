Alfonso Signorini is a river in flood at GFVip, here are the drastic measures for the competitors

Yesterday evening, Monday 6 March 2023, another episode of the Big Brother VIP. During the live broadcast Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to what happened after the episode of 2 March. In light of this, he declared that there will be serious measures for the Vipponi who will again take on violent attitudes.

Alfonso Signorini is a swollen river to the Big Brother VIP. In recent days, Piersilvio Berlusconi had been forced to stop replies of the reality show on channel la5 due to the aggressive behavior and excessively vulgar language on the part of the gieffins.

During bet aired last night, Alfonso Signorini did not send them to tell the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy. In fact, he stated that, in the event that the contestants pass again the limitthe production will not think twice about taking serious measures.

The editor of “Chi Magazine” explained that to take drastic decisions it was Piersilvio Berlusconi himself:

The publisher intervened directly expressing his disappointment in a very strong way regarding the non-compliance with these limits, for the profanity – how many times I said it and you didn’t listen to me – in the too aggressive attitude in relating to others, a an attitude that can no longer be accepted, you have exceeded the limit in the way you dress, which is indecorous for a prime time on Canale5.

Subsequently, he stated that the contestant who will pronounce bad language or will hire a violent attitude will risk theexpulsion: