Without any shadow of a doubt Alfonso Signorini he is one of the most loved and followed conductors in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the well-known television personality has become the victim of a small inconvenience. He declared it himself through his Instagram profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Alfonso Signorini never ceases to amaze all his followers fan. Recently the conductor of the Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make it a protagonist gossip it was one of his Instagram Stories in which he revealed that he had a small inconvenience at the airport.

Over the past few days, the well-known presenter has allowed himself a few days of relaxation in the city of Paris. However, when it is presented in airport to return to Rome received a bad news.

The plane that Alfonso had to get on to return to Rome was in delay. In light of this, she did not think twice about promptly notifying her parents fan who are concerned about the broadcasting on Monday 21 November 2022 of Big Brother VIP:

Here we are, good morning. Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris. The plane for Rome is delayed. Will we be able to present the GF Vip tonight? I keep you updated.

In any case, a few minutes later, Signorini, again through his social account, showed himself inside the plane and mentioned his colleague, Sonia Bruganelli. The conductor has ironic: