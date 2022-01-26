Alfonso Signorini reprimands Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. You argue too often and you have to give weight to the words

Alfonso Signorini back to talk about Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, have now become a de facto couple. In recent days Basciano has certainly not behaved well with the gieffina. The two continue to clash and sometimes the words slip out of their mouths, giving birth to gods real blunders.

Source Studio GF Vip

This is what happened to the two young people, who often let themselves be carried away by too much instinct. And here that intervenes live Alfonso Signorini: “Your quarrels always happen when there is one glass too many, on Saturdays or at aperitifs, or during the day. At night, inexplicably, you solve problems under the covers and it seems like another life. Does this seem a mature attitude to you? ”.

Called into question, Basciano tries to voice his feelings: “I also love it in its contradictions, we want to live it without problems”. Sophie, despite all the vicissitudes of the week, has some nice words: “The point is that we are both very instinctive, but we realized that we really love each other”.

The quarrels now seem to be a distant memory. Today in episode love is praised. There is only one character problem to be solved: this particular stubbornness and this extreme impulsiveness. Alfonso Signorini insists and is promised that there will be a clear regulation on their part, especially in expressing certain words.

Alfonso Signorini reveals to the competitors the statements of Basciano’s sister

The conductor informs the two new lovebirds of the statements recently released by Alessandro’s sister to DiPiù, on which you can read: “Make peace with yourself. Maybe for you Jessica would be more right, older and more mature ”. Basciano does not take it well: “Even though my sister said so, I dissociate myself from everything she said. He is not in here, he is not living here and he does not know what is living here. He will meet Sophie and will certainly change his mind “. Codegoni replies: “Probably everything has been done to try to make more audiences”.