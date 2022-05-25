Ex girlfriend of Non è la Rai lania an appeal to Alfonso Signorini asking to be able to participate in the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip

Alfonso Signorini the sixth edition of the Canale 5 reality show has just finished a few months ago but is already working together with the production to create the new cast. The seventh edition of Big Brother Vip 7 is scheduled for September and there are many well-known faces of Italian and non-Italian television who would like to be able to participate.

While some Vipponi are directly contacted by Signorini and the authors, others are trying in recent weeks to get noticed by launching real appeals. Among the many, in fact, recently in an interview with the weekly New Tva former girlfriend of Non è la Rai, has expressly invited Signorini to choose her as a new competitor.

Recently the name of Manuela Arcuri among the possible competitors of the new edition. The showgirl would seem to be on the list for a possible participation much desired by Alfonso Signorini.

While the latter tries at all costs to snatch a ‘yes’ from the well-known actress, a former girlfriend of Non è la Rai, has proposed explaining the reasons why, she deserves to enter the most spied house in Italy .

Alfonso Signorini, ex girlfriend of Non è la Rai: “I want to be a GF Vip”

Inside the weekly New Tv, Eleonora Cecere launched a real appeal against Alfonso Signorini. The latter in fact, she is determined to want to enter the house of Big Brother Vip in view of the new and seventh edition.

The ex girlfriend of Non è la Rai said: “I would like to ask the conductor Alfonso Signorini about give me this opportunity. I could give a lot in the house. Taking part in the reality show would be a great professional opportunity for which I am ready to postpone all my programs “.

Eleonora Cecere he continued by declaring: “It could be a springboard, which would allow me to return to TV after so many years dedicated to the theater. And then it would represent a rematch. In 2014 I had auditioned to participate ready to challenge actresses, singers and all the great faces of the star star system “.

“I would like some former colleague of mine from“ Non è la Rai in the house“. It would be fun ”Eleonora ends. Who knows if the appeal of the former well-known face of Rai will receive a positive response from the same Alfonso Signorini.