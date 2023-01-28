The words spoken by Alfonso Signorini to GFVip did not go unnoticed by viewers

Without any shadow of a doubt, Alfonso Signorini he is one of the most loved and popular conductors in the world of Italian television. During the last few episodes, in the study of Big Brother VIP, the director of “Chi Magazine” has become the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Alfonso Signorini never ceases to amaze all his followers fan. Over the last few days, the famous conductor has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make it a protagonist gossip is were the words spoken by himself during the most recent episode of Big Brother VIP.

During the live broadcast, the director of “Chi Magazine” pronounced the first name by Pierpaolo Pretelli in the wrong way. In fact, Signorini pronounced “Petrelli“. A detail which certainly did not go unnoticed by Italian viewers.

In addition to entertaining the Italian public, theepisode it amused even the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy, in particular Edoardo Tavassi. Between laughter, the conductor has exclaimed:

There was one called Virgilio Rossi! All very complicated surnames.

Is Alfonso Signorini’s leadership at GFVip at risk? The indiscretion

According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, the conduction by Alfonso Signorini al Big Brother VIP could be at risk. To spread it scoop it was Alessandro Rosica on his Instagram page in response to a video in which the conductor appears dancing with Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli: