Alfonso Signorini sends a clear message to Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, according to the director of Who it is not possible to ask for privacy after a life on social media

Famous people often find themselves overwhelmed by gossip and scandals both regarding their work and their private life. In several circumstances the stars have asked for privacy and confidentiality, but the public has not always accepted this response. This is exactly what is happening in the affair between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. In these last hours too Alfonso Signorini sent a clear message aimed at the former couple. Let's find out what happened.

Alfonso Signorini

Alfonso Signorinihost of Big Brother and director of the magazine Who, is no stranger to gossip and scandals. In many events Signorini expressed her opinion regarding separations or crises. Also thanks to the reality show, which she has hosted for some time, gossip and crises are her daily bread. Today, replying to one of her readers, she sent a clear message to Fedez And Chiara Ferragni.

One of the readers Of Whohe wrote to the weekly saying:

“Dear editor, I read in the latest issue of Chi about the relationship between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: “The story of the Ferragnez ended as it was born: on social media”. And in fact the news about the couple's crisis flooded the media and “covered” everything related to Ferragni's legal troubles. I want to put a flea in your ear: what if this crisis was nothing more than a brilliant marketing strategy? The way to hide the entrepreneur's mistakes and her difficult position from public attention? If I were in charge of communications, I would have developed a move like this… Who knows, maybe he's right… We'll see what happens in the near future: maybe the two will get back together, the family reunites, the fairy tale begins again. And in the meantime everyone will have forgotten the scandal of fake charity.”

Gentlemen responds to this reader saying:

“Dear Stefano, I don't think that the so-called “Pandoro Gate” scandal can be hidden with a false relationship crisis. Just as I don't believe that procedural documents don't make any noise, beyond rumors or gossip. We should only remind those who now appeal to children and privacy, that up until now they have not hesitated to show every scrap of their lives, private and otherwise, in public. A minimum of coherence, please.”

All of this clearly links back to Fedez's interview with Michelle Dessì's microphones Afternoon 5. In fact, the singer invited the correspondent and all viewers to respect his privacy. But from what you read in the reply, Alfonso Signorini would not agree to this request, given the couple's social past.