During the most recent episode of Big Brother, the contestants got into trouble. In detail, Alfonso Signorini was forced to intervene while the gieffini were carrying out the nominations and he indulged in a live outburst. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Last night, Thursday 19 October 2023, another one aired episode of the new edition of Big Brother. At the end of the live broadcast, Alfonso Signorini was forced to scold the competitors in how many have become protagonists of a sensational gesture which would have violated the rules of the reality show.

Alfonso Signorini’s outburst

On the verge of making the nominations, some gieffini didn’t wait for the host’s green light and had peeked the cards without his consent. In light of this, the direct from “Chi Magazine” was all over the news furies and found himself forced to scold the tenants:

But sorry, sorry, who told you to mess around with cards? I gave you some license huh?

However, it appears that some did not take the rebuke seriously. in fact, while Fiordaliso asked for his own apologiesGiselda Torresan broke out in LAUGHa gesture that made the host even more angry:

And no, I’m laughing Giselda. I don’t laugh at all.

At this point, Fiordaliso attempted to take the defenses from her roommate stating that she was shocked because of theunexpected elimination by Samira. Anyway, Signorini liked their behavior and once again she has I blurted out: