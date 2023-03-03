During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired yesterday March 2, 2023, Alfonso Signorini he went on a rampage. The famous conductor was forced to reproach Edoardo Donnamaria live after asking him several times not to interrupt him. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Alfonso Signorini is a swollen river to the Big Brother VIP. During bet aired yesterday March 2, 2023, the director of “Chi Magazine” dedicated ample space to relation tormented by Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi.

In this block, the souls of the most spied on house in Italy are lit and the face of Forums she let herself go to a tough guy outburst against his girlfriend. While Alfonso tried to go ahead with the transmission, the gieffino did he interrupted many times. In light of this, the conductor was forced to scold him:

At this point you force me to cut you off or you force me to mute your microphones…If I tell you to shut up, shut up and period…Who is running the program? It’s you? Do you want to come in my place?

Signorini did not send word to Edoardo Donnamaria. In fact, she scolded him severely even giving him the rude:

Did they teach you education? But where are we? Enough now!

Alfonso Signorini at GFVip: “Poisoned climate”

The director of the magazine “Chi” claimed that he was no longer able to lead the reality show in a serene way poisoned climate. These were hers words followed by applause from the audience:

You are deeply rude, self-referential, think only of yourselves…Let us work…Speak only when I give you the floor…

Finally, Orietta Berti took the floor and wanted to express her opinion opinion. In detail, he shared the same thought of the conductor and criticized all the competitors inside the house.